Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Gaelic Storm is making a stop to perform at the Pablo Center at the Confluence this weekend.
The band is a multi-national, Celtic juggernaut and grows stronger with each live performance. After two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, “Go Climb a Tree,” their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with.
Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world.
They are performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre. Tickets start at $33 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Concert at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — The Jimmys are taking the Mabel Tainter stage on Saturday.
The band is an award-winning festival favorite bringing people together from coast to coast; Canada, Europe and the Caribbean for over twelve years.
The Jimmys feature band leader Jimmy Voegeli, phenomenal Hammond B-3 keyboardist, singer and songwriter; an experienced killer rhythm section steeped in blues with Perry Weber on guitar, Chris Sandoval on drums and John Wartenwieler on bass. The icing on the cake is the best horn section in the Midwest — Pete Ross on saxophone, Mike Boman on trumpet and Joe Goltz on trombone.
They are slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org.
Piano show at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — Pianist, composer and writer Ethan Iverson is taking the Mabel Tainter stage tonight.
Iverson was a founding member of The Bad Plus, a game-changing collective with Reid Anderson and David King. The New York Times called TBP “Better than anyone at melding the sensibilities of post-60’s jazz and indie rock.”
During a 17-year tenure, TBP performed in venues as diverse as the Village Vanguard, Carnegie Hall and Bonnaroo; and collaborated with Joshua Redman, Bill Frisell and the Mark Morris Dance Group They also created a faithful arrangement of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and a radical reinvention of Ornette Coleman’s “Science Fiction.”
Since leaving TBP, Iverson has been busy. His latest project is “Every Note is True” on Blue Note records, an album of original work in trio with Larry Grenadier and Jack DeJohnette. Iverson also has been in the critically-acclaimed Billy Hart quartet for well over a decade and occasionally performs with elder statesmen like Albert “Tootie” Heath or Ron Carter or collaborates with noted classical musicians like Miranda Cuckson and Mark Padmore.
Time Out New York selected Iverson as one of 25 essential New York jazz icons. He has also published articles about music in the New Yorker, NPR, The Nation and JazzTimes.
Iverson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org.
Fire Ball X
EAU CLAIRE — The biggest drag show in the region for the past 10 years is returning to UW-Eau Claire this weekend. The Fire Ball is one of the most popular and elaborate events on campus and after being canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is making a huge comeback this year.
The lineup for the show, called “Fire Ball X: X Marks the Spot,” is packed with a diverse array of drag performers from the Chippewa Valley and around the U.S. Saturday’s show features Evah Destruction, a fan favorite from the hit show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans.”
Fire Ball is a fundraiser and all profit will go towards the support of LGBTQ+ students through Gender & Sexuality Resource Center programming.
There will be two “Fire Ball X” performances at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday in the Ojibwe Ballroom on the third floor of Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire.
Ticket prices range from $20 for students to $35 for adults, with additional perks packages and group rates available. Tickets are available at uwec.universitytickets.com. To learn more about all the performers, visit the Fire Ball Facebook page.
