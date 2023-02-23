Live comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents Lahiru Samarasinghe and friends for a night of comedy Thursday night.
Samarasinghe has been performing standup in the Twin Cities since 2016. In 2022, he was a part of the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in Minneapolis.
He was a finalist at the 2022 House of Comedy's Funniest Person With a Day Job Contest, and came second in Acme's 2022 Funniest Person Contest. He is also the host and producer of several shows around the Twin Cities, including “Second Best Medicine: A Comedy Show for Charity” at the Underground Music Venue and “Robot Takeover” at The Comedy Corner Underground.
By viewing his experience as the oldest American-born child of a Sri Lankan family through a silly lens, Samarasinghe is able to share his life in a way audiences can relate to.
The show is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — An international choir is stopping at the Pablo Center at the Confluence this week. The Kingdom Choir is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in RCU Theatre.
Formed of individual singers and performers from in and around London, England, The Kingdom Choir is a group of like-minded artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share. They have been performing all over the world for over 20 years.
They first attracted the world’s attention when they performed their show-stopping performance of “Stand By Me” in front of a world-wide television audience of over two billion at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Since then, They have performed in cities everywhere including New York, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
The choir has become known for its united sound, warm energy and enthusiastic performance.
Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.
The choir recently released their single “Not Giving Up,” a positive message of hope with compelling lyrics declaring better times ahead. It features the rich, full baritone lead vocal of Wayne Ellington blended sweetly with the reassuring vocals of the choir, taking the song to a whole new level.
Hear music like this and more during Kingdom Choir’s Eau Claire concert. Tickets are available now. They start at $25 plus taxes and fees.
For tickets and information, visit pablocenter.org.
Reading event
MENOMONIE — The Literature Committee of UW-Stout is hosting a reading with a well-known author on Wednesday.
Julie Schumacher lives in St. Paul and is a Regents Professor at the University of Minnesota, where she teaches in the Creative Writing Program and the department of English. She has won multiple teaching awards and has been recognized as “Scholar of the College.”
Her books include: “Dear Committee Members” (winner of the Thurber Prize for American Humor) ; “The Shakespeare Requirement,” “Doodling for Academics” (a satirical coloring book) and five novels for young readers.
The reading is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Educational Materials Center on the second floor of the UW-Stout library. The reading is free to attend.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely tonight to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
