Book event
EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will host a book launch from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the library’s Riverview Room. Eau Claire writer Max Garland will read from his new book of poetry, “Into the Good World Again.”
Garland’s new poems offer grace, resilience and healing remembrance in the unsettling times of the global pandemic. They not only reflect on the anguish and isolation, but also the pandemic’s creative and restorative forces.
Garland’s previous books include “The Word We Used for It,” winner of the Brittingham Poetry Prize; “The Postal Confessions,” winner of the Juniper Prize and “Hunger Wide as Heaven,” which won the Cleveland State Poetry Center Open Competition. He has received an NEA Poetry Fellowship, a Michener Fiction fellowship, a Bush Artist Fellowship, inclusion in Best American Short Stories and fellowships in poetry and fiction from the Wisconsin Arts Board.
Garland is Professor Emeritus at UW-Eau Claire, served as Writer-in-Residence for the city of Eau Claire, and is our former Wisconsin Poet Laureate (2013–2014).
Light refreshments will be served and books will be available for purchase. The event is free and open to the public.
Book talk
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Public Library will host a book talk with author Elise Gregory at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gregory’s writings have appeared in various journals including Cutleaf, GHLL, Stonecoast and Stoneboat. “All We Can Hold: Poems of Motherhood,” which she co-edited and co-compiled, was published by Sage Hill Press. Her second poetry chapbook was published by Dancing Girl Press. “The Clayfields,” a novel in stories, was released this fall from Cornerstone Press as part of the UW-Stevens Point Legacy Series.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit chippewafallslibrary.org.
Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Join Newberry & Verch for tunes, ballads and step dancing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
Joe Newberry and April Verch are masters of their traditions. Tunes, ballads, step dancing and original songs by way of Canada and the Ozarks ring like silver and shine like gold. With beautiful harmony singing, breathtaking instrumentals and exquisite dancing, these two hit the stage in perfect rhythm, making audiences remember why this music existed in the first place.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $10 for youth. They are available at cvca.net.
ECCT performance
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Oxford. The show is rated PG-13.
When meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant, he thinks he's hit the jackpot. "And he has"... as long as he keeps feeding the foul-mouthed R & B-singing carnivore blood. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood smash, the show has devoured the hearts of audiences for over 30 years.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students. They are available at ecct.org.
CVTG performance
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present their production of Molly Smith Metzler’s “Cry it Out” this week.
With nothing in common except sleep deprivation and unreliable childcare, new moms bond in this ode to modern dav motherhood. The comedy takes a sharp and honest look at the joys and perils mothers face as they experience the absurdities of parenting and the true power of friendship.
A performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Grand Theatre. Tickets are available at cvtg.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely tonight to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
From staff reports