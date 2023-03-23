Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Rend Collective is bringing their The Whosoever Tour to the Pablo Center at the Confluence later this week. The band, along with special guest Sean Curran will take over RCU Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Join Rend Collective on their headlining tour this spring, playing favorites like “My Lighthouse,” “Counting Every Blessing,” “Build Your Kingdom Here,” as well as new music from their recently released album, “Whosoever!”
Hailing from a small town off the coast of Northern Ireland, Rend Collective (Gareth Gilkeson, Chris Llewellyn, Ali Gilkeson, Patrick Thompson and Stephen Mitchell) wants to be known as a celebration band. The group’s authentic and energetic style of worship has attracted an international audience.
Joining Rend Collective for the Eau Claire tour stop is Curran, a vital part of Passion and sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group as a worship leader and songwriter. A former member of Billboard chart-ranking band Bellarive, Curran’s eclectic style of worship helps to usher others toward the journey God desires for them. His hit songs include: “Bigger Than I Thought,” “1,000 Names” and “All Praise”
Rend Collective and Curran are ready to deliver a powerful night for the audience at Pablo Center.
Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Library event
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Fall Public Library is hosting a Collecting the Valley event along with the Chippewa Valley Museum this week called The Evolution of Barbie.
Barbie gets a lot of criticism, but is it deserved? Learn the story of Barbie’s creation and observe changes over time through dolls and accessories in the museum’s collections by Diana Peterson of the CV Museum.
Peterson grew up surrounded by history in central Pennsylvania. Her children and grandchildren also developed a love of the past, and museums are part of every vacation itinerary.
The Evolution of Barbie is slated for 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Falls Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.
Live comedy
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Join Mo Alexander for live comedy two nights this week at two different venues.
When Alexander hits the stage, it’s clear that you’re in the hands of a man who knows what he’s doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney and Richard Pryor, he combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important. With an ability to access both the smartest and the stupidest parts of your brain, there’s a reason this comedy phenom has been headlining comedy clubs nationwide for over 20 years.
Alexander began his professional full-time comedy career in July 1996 featuring in clubs throughout the United States and by 1999 he was headlining.
Taking all of life’s absurdities and creating a night of hysterical laughter is why Alexander is one of this industry's greats. He takes a lifetime of experience and insight and transforms them into some of the most ingenious laugh riots you will ever experience in your life.
Watching Alexander is a night of hilarity and mischief that one won’t soon forget.
Alexander will perform shows at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The View on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls, and 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus in Eau Claire. The show is recommended for those 18 and older.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely on Tuesday to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
