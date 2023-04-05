Live Comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents “Jar of Pain” featuring Matt Hasenmueller and Ben Malachowski.
This is an improvised comedy experience where questions from the audience are answered live on stage. Hasenmueller and Malachowski take you through solutions on the spot.
Examples of the types of questions being asked are:
- “What happens after you die?”
- “Why do good things happen to bad people?”
- “Should the oompa loompas from Willy Wonka have unionized?”
- “What is the best kind of lamp?”
All questions are answeredwith no preparation. Submit questions online at jarofpain.com.
The laughs begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus in Downtown Eau Claire. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely on Tuesday to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
Library event
EAU CLAIRE — Join three authors as they discuss how life experiences shape writing in a book talk titled: “Life Makes Art: Three Writers on How Life Experiences Shape Writing.”
How do real-world experiences translate to the creation of art and stories, poems and essays most of all? Join fiction writer Cathy Sultan, nonfiction writer Patti See and poet Bruce Taylor for a panel discussion on how life experiences shape art, no matter what genre you’re in.
See is the author of a collection of essays, “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown.” Her work has appeared in Brevity, Salon Magazine, Wisconsin People & Ideas, The Southwest Review, HipMama, Inside HigherEd, “Wisconsin Life” on Wisconsin Public Radio as well as many other magazines and anthologies.
She lives on Lake Hallie with her husband, the writer Bruce Taylor.
Taylor is the author of several collections of poetry, including “Pity the World: Poems New & Selected” (Plain View Press, 2005), “The Longest You’ve Lived Anywhere: New & Selected Poems” 2013 (Upriver Press, 2012), and “In Other Words” (Upriver Press, 2014).
He is poet laureate of Eau Claire and a professor emeritus at UW-Eau Claire.
Sultan is an award-winning author of three nonfiction books: “A Beirut Heart: One Woman’s War;” “Israeli and Palestinian Voices: A Dialogue with Both Sides” and “Tragedy in South Lebanon.”
The event will be hosted by Eau Claire Writer in Residence, Ken Szymanski.
It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Riverview Room at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. It is free and open to the public.
