Concert at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Minnesota native musician Humbird is set to take the Jamf Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
With music inspired by the place she calls home, Humbird combines a wintry longing with the warmth of a familiar folktale. The music moves between experimental folk and environmental Americana, an unexpected mixture.
Siri Undlin began writing music and performing in church choirs and in Irish ensembles from a young age. Her voice shows that traditional background.
Humbird released the critically acclaimed debut full-length, “Pharmakon,” in 2019, introducing the world to her unique style. It received millions of online streams and a wide range of accolades, including 89.3FM The Current’s “Best Local Albums Of The Year”, one of City Page’s “Picked To Click” Awards, and “Best Minnesota Albums” from the Star Tribune.
Her sophomore album, “Still Live” has also garnered praise from within the folk world.
Tickets for Humbird’s performance are available at a cost of $26.50 plus fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS —While getting older can sometimes be a literal “pain in the neck,” laughter really is good medicine.
Celebrate being “Young(ish) at Heart” with the Looney Lutherans at Heyde Center for the Arts Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Segments include the game show “What’s in Your Lunchbox?” (hosted by your favorite luncheon meat); musical advice for dealing with aches and pains; and creative tips for keeping fit, because Jell-O isn’t the only thing that jiggles.
The show starts at 12 p.m. both days with a catered lunch option available. Lunch and show tickets are $36 for adults and $35 for seniors. Show only tickets are $18 for adults and $17 for seniors. They are available at cvca.net.
Poetry reading
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s 17th International Poetry Reading Night is slated for 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ojibwe Ballroom (Davies Center Room 330).
International Poetry Reading is an annual event that brings together the Blugold family and the larger Eau Claire community to read poems in languages other than English. There will be readings in more than 20 languages.
The event is free and family-friendly. Refreshments and beverages will be available.
Live comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Comedian Mary Mack will perform live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus.
Mack, a hybrid of Wisconsin and Minnesota, is a favorite on radio shows and podcasts around the country including “The Bob and Tom Show,” Marc Maron's “WTF Podcast,” and The Grand Ole Opry.
She plays Jesse on the Hulu animated sitcom “Solar Opposites” by the creators of “Rick and Morty.” She’s appeared in Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival, HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards, San Francisco’s Sketchfest, and the clean Dry Bar comedy series.
Mack’s television credits include Comedy Central's “Live at Gotham,” TBS’ “Conan,” Adult Swim’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely on Tuesday to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
