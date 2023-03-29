Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Demun Jones along with a few supporting acts are bringing a multi-genre music show to Pablo Center at the Confluence tonight. Jones, Dirty Prescott Kids, Noah Estrada, Wayward, Vodnik with Allison DYG and DJ Moses will take over Jamf Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Jones has always had a way of keeping it real when it comes to the music he has written, recorded and performed throughout his career.
He has been playing music for a long time — including a 10-year stint as a member of Rehab — and it’s taken all that time for him to get to a point where he can write songs that represent his life as it is today. He has toured with Rehab bandmate Danny Boone and co-wrote a lot of Rehab’s material, including the critically acclaimed songs for “Welcome Home.”
DPK's songs range from sure to be classic party bangers to heartfelt messages over cold instrumentals that everyone in the 715 stands behind.
A local favorite, Noah Estrada is a hip-hop artist who makes music with a purpose in mind.
Jonathan Edwards, aka Wayward, is an indie pop singer-songwriter from Minneapolis, Minn. He has a love for writing and sharing songs.
Hip-Hop artist Vodnick will perform with singer-songwriter Allison Dyg. DJ Moses will also be in the lineup.
The show is general admission, standing room only. All tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Concert at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — The Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble will take to the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts stage to perform a concert tonight, which will also feature Eau Claire’s own, Robert Baca.
Baca is Professor of Trumpet and Director of Jazz Studies at the UW-Eau Claire and has performed in both classical and commercial areas. He has toured with Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Blood Sweat and Tears along with numerous others. He has performed over 100 Broadway shows and has recorded music in Minneapolis and Indianapolis. As a soloist, he has traveled all over the world to perform including to China, Taiwan, London, Costa Rica and Europe as well as around the United States.
Additionally, the UW-Eau Claire Supersax Combo will perform before and during the concert.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Mabel Tainter in downtown Menomonie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. They can be purchased through the Mabel Tainter ticket office by going online to mabeltainter.org or calling 715-235-0001.
Tribute show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The world’s most spectacular Queen tribute show is coming to rock the Pablo Center at the Confluence this week. “One Vision Of Queen” will bring the music of the legendary rock band to the RCU Theatre on Thursday.
The show stars Marc Martel as the lead singer with a voice that bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Queen lead man Freddie Mercury. He is no stranger to fronting Queen projects as he was handpicked by Roger Taylor and Brian May to front their official Queen tribute in 2012.
Martel is the ideal match for “One Vision Of Queen,” an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time collide with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production.
At its core, the riveting show focuses on the extremely diverse body of the band’s greatest hits, from the grandiose “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the adrenaline-pumping “We Will Rock You,” the euphoric “We Are The Champions,” the funky “Another One Bites The Dust,” the stadium-shaking David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” the soulful “Somebody To Love” and the swinging “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” just to name a few.
In addition to the obligatory but nonetheless consistently astounding selections, “One Vision Of Queen” also incorporates an entirely unique angle that will leave the audience wanting more.
The show has gotten rave reviews from fans and critics alike and it has come to be known as the world’s most spectacular Queen tribute show. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets start at $39.50 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely on Tuesday to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
From staff reports