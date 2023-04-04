Concert at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — “The Music of Patsy Cline” is coming to the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts this weekend.
In this powerful stage performance, Joyann Parker and her seasoned band showcase the most popular and best-loved of Patsy's songs. Enjoy a nostalgic trip back in time as Parker beautifully weaves the stories of Patsy's life and career in and out of the music you know and love, including songs such as "Walking After Midnight," "Sweet Dreams," "Crazy" and more.
Vintage costumes and ambiance enhance Parker's uncanny and authentic channeling of the classic vocals of the legendary Patsy Cline. This is a must-see show that has sold out hundreds of times. Parker has been twice nominated for Tribute Act of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Association.
The show is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at mabeltainter.org.
Live Comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Live comedy is on tap at The Brickhouse this weekend. Clearwater Comedy presents Grant Winkels live.
Winkels has been a performer for his whole life. After years of gigging as a musician, he finally convinced himself that he was funny. He’s been convincing audiences ever since.
He pretends to be light-hearted, but his exasperation always creeps in.
Winkels was selected “Comic to Watch” by Racket Magazine. He hosts the weekly open mic at Sisyphus Brewing and Stand Up Sundays at Fair State Brewing in Minneapolis. He is also a producer on the annual 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in Minneapolis.
He co-hosts the podcast, “We Cool?,” in which listeners submit anonymous apologies for things they can’t admit to in their lives. Winkel tours the Midwest and country and has opened for comedians such as Mike Recine, Matt Braunger, Brad Williams, Kate Quigley, Steve Rannazzisi and Mary Mack. He can be seen performing in the Twin Cities at the Comedy Corner Underground, Sisyphus Brewing, Rick Bronson's House of Comedy and Laugh Camp Comedy Club.
The show, recommended for those 18 and older, starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Brickhouse. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
First Fridays
EAU CLAIRE — Join UW-Eau Claire string faculty and guests, with Nicholas Phillips on piano in a concert featuring Louise Farrenc’s Piano Quintet in A minor and Franz Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet.
Described by the New York Times as a “talented and entrepreneurial pianist” and an “able and persuasive advocate” of new music, Phillips’ playing has been praised for its “bejeweled accuracy” (Fanfare) and as “razor-sharp yet wonderfully spirited” (American Records Guide). He is active as a soloist and collaborative artist, having performed all across the United States. He has also given solo recitals and performances in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.
Phillips has given lecture-recitals and presentations at conferences in the U.S., Argentina, Croatia, England, Finland, South Africa, and South Korea. Recent music releases include”American Vernacular: New Music for Solo Piano” (New Focus Recordings, 2014), featuring commissioned works written for him on that theme by 10 American composers, and “Impressions” (Blue Griffin Records, 2016), a collection of 21st century character pieces by living American composers. His newest release, “Shift” (Panoramic Recordings, 2019), features world premiere recordings of works by eight living women composers.
He holds degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music, Indiana University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
To learn more, visit nicholasphillips.net. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Market & Johnson Clearwater Room. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
From staff reports