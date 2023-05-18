Book event
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Local true crime author Robert Dudley will stop by the Chippewa Falls Public Library to discuss the cases covered in his book “Cold Cases of West-Central Wisconsin.”
"Cold Cases Of West-Central Wisconsin" is an in-depth collection of 13 long-term unsolved cases of the missing and murdered. Dudley will give updates on the cases, discuss investigative tools being used to solve cold cases, and answer questions.
The event goes from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at the library. The author will be there early to sign books. It is free and open to the public.
Live comedy
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Clear Water Comedy presents Minnesota’s own Trevor Anderson twice locally this week on back-to-back nights.
Anderson is a Minneapolis-based stand-up comedian who has been making a name for himself throughout the midwest over the past 10 years. His intelligent and charmingly enthusiastic approach to comedy helps him connect with and entertain a range of audiences.
Quick wit and quirky takes on everyday observations make his comedy widely accessible, yet completely one of a kind.
Anderson has performed at the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, SnoJam Comedy Festival, and at the Aspen Comedy Festival where he was a winner of the Rooftop Comedy College Competition. He’s a local favorite at Minneapolis’ renowned Acme Comedy Company where he regularly performs and is the co-creator and producer of the monthly Punchline Punchout showcase.
Anderson will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The View on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls, and at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
The show is recommended for those 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Film screening
BLOOMER — There will be a free film screening Wednesday night at Bloomer Public Library. “Almost Sunrise” will start at 6 p.m. The film is for those 18 and older.
“Almost Sunrise” follows two Iraq veterans, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, both tormented by depression for years after they returned home and pushed to the edge of suicide. The two embark on an extraordinary journey — a 2,700 mile walk across the country from Wisconsin to California — in order to reflect on their haunting experiences of war and to ultimately, save themselves.
The film captures an intimate portrait of two friends, suffering from the invisible wounds of war, as they discover the healing effect of community, and the restorative power of silence and meditation.
Following the film, the Chippewa County Veterans Services Office will provide information and resources for local veterans.
For more information, visit bloomerpubliclibrary.org.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely on Tuesday to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
From staff reports