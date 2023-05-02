CVTG performances
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is proud to present the musical comedy “Nunsense the Mega-Musical” this weekend in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.
The super-sized “Nunsense” show stars the original five nuns plus seven fun new characters, including the never-before-seen infamous convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, who accidentally poisoned 52 residents of the convent while the others were playing Bingo.
Needing money to bury the nuns, the surviving nuns decide to stage a variety show at Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium with Mother Superior, a former circus performer who cannot resist the spotlight. Her competitive but dignified rival is second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert. Joining them is Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Leo, a novice who is determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun; and Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
With catchy tunes, tap-dancing nuns, a wise-cracking puppet and some of the funniest sisters you’ve ever seen, it has all the makings of a great night of entertainment, because, after all, “Nunsense” is habit-forming. It would be a sin to pass up this madcap musical.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $35 for adults and seniors and $15 for youth and students. They are available at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529.
UW-EC Theatre performances
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Theatre is presenting “Orpheus in the Underworld” this weekend at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Orpheus and Eurydice are unhappily married, so she is delighted to die and go to the Underworld with Pluto. When public opinion demands that Orpheus rescue her, he seeks the assistance of Jupiter, who is having his own trouble with rebellious gods who are bored of Mt. Olympus. Everyone soon decides to go down to Hades to have fun. Spoofing both mythology and humanity, Offenbach’s smash-hit operetta contains mortals in love, gods in disguise, lively tunes, and a very famous can-can.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the RCU Theatre. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Children’s presents “Charlotte's Web” this weekend.
This classic tale of friendship follows the adventures of Wilbur, Charlotte and their barnyard friends. With highlights from the popular novel including Fern's rescue of Wilbur, Charlotte's fantastic schemes to save his life, and Wilbur's big win at the fair, see one of ECCT's most popular shows ever.
There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Oxford. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth. They are available at ecct.org.
MTG performances
MENOMONIE — Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Steel Magnolias” this weekend at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
A much loved classic, “Steel Magnolias" is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
The show follows six unique, strong women over the course of three years. Together they face life’s challenges and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship and the unbreakable bonds between women.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for youth. They are available at tinyurl.com/2pk8adwj.
Spring Makers Market
EAU CLAIRE— Spring is here, and that means it's time for the Spring Makers Market at Banbury Place.
The market features over 40 artists and shops filled with original artwork including paintings, pottery, fiber arts, jewelry, furniture, woodworking and more. Artists will be spread throughout buildings 10 and 13, and outside as well.
In addition to artists, there will be local live music and food at this fun event.
The Market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Banbury Place. Admission is free. For more information, visit banburyartcrawl.com.
