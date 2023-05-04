Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE —One of America’s preeminent humor writers is making a stop at the Pablo Center at the Confluence tonight. One of today’s most observant writers, and a master of satire, David Sedaris will take the stage at 8 p.m. in the RCU Theatre.
Sedaris, known for his personal essays and short stories, is the author of “Barrel Fever,” “Holidays on Ice,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,”and the Washington Post’s Best Book of the Year “Calypso.”
A five time Grammy nominee, Sedaris has many audio recordings under his belt. “David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure” and “David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall.” He can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled “Meet David Sedaris.”
With over 16 million copies of his books in print translated into 32 languages, Sedaris has garnered many awards and honors. He has been awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, Thurber Prize for American Humor, Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, Time 2001 Humorist of the Year Award, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In addition, the New York Public Library voted “Me Talk Pretty One Day" one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years in 2020.
For more information, visit pablocenter.org.
Concerts at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Johnny Rogers Show is bringing two performances to the Heyde Center for the Arts this week; “The History of Rock n’ Roll” and “The Legends of Country Music.”
“The History of Rock n’ Roll” will be performed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Voted "Best of Show" two years in a row in Branson, this show is a tribute to the musical legends of rock n' roll starting with an uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly, then moving on to pay tribute to other legends including Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, and many more.
“Legends of Country Music'' will be performed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The show features the best of classic country, western spring, blues, Texas rockabilly and gospel music. It is a tribute to the music of, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, George Strait, George Jones, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and many more. This tribute is truly a walk down memory lane, bringing your favorite country music hits from decades long gone.
There will be a lunch served at 12 p.m. both show days. Lunch and show tickets are $36 for adults and $35 for seniors. Show only tickets are $18 for adults and $17 for seniors. For more information, visit cvca.net.
Concert at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Symphony on the Rocks is bringing their show to Pablo Center at the Confluence this week. It is a high-powered rock symphony show featuring the biggest hits of classic rock.
Many artists are represented throughout, including the Beach Boys, Earth, Wind and Fire, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Styx, the Beatles, the Who, Foreigner, Journey and many more.
Since debuting in 2007, Symphony On The Rocks has performed to sold out audiences all over. This one-of-a-kind extravaganza brings patrons back for another round of music and drinks. The energy results in dancing and serious fun.
The show is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in RCU Theatre. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Live comedy
EAU CLAIRE — Clearwater Comedy presents Jodie Maruska live at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus.
Maruska may have grown up in Minnesota, but using the restroom at Cabella’s is as close to camping as she gets. After being asked for her autograph the first night she performed standup, she knew she had found her calling.
More than 20 years later, she is a comedy veteran who has performed across the country in clubs, at events, theaters, casinos and colleges. In the Twin Cities, she can be seen regularly at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy and the Comedy Corner Underground.
The show is recommended for those 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Syttende Mai
EAU CLAIRE — There’s still time to get your tickets to celebrate Syttende Mai, Norwegian Constitution Day later this month at Holiday Inn South. Tickets are available through May 10.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 17. Enjoy a Scandinavian meal and a program featuring comedian and storyteller Chad Filley. Post bids in a silent auction, and be ready to learn about lutefisk and lefse, and other Scandinavian mysteries.
Tickets are available for $30 at Festival Foods on Mall Drive or online at agerhouse.org for $31. They can also be purchased by leaving a message at 715-598-1776 by the May 10 deadline.
