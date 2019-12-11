The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Dabble Box invites artists, makers and hobbyists to participate in one of two four-week sessions as “Dabbler in Residence.”
The two sessions are March 2 through 27 and Aug. 3 through 29. Application deadline is Sunday.
The residency requires four hours per week “in studio” creating work in the Dabble Box, teaching, and mentoring a community of all ages. It’s also a unique opportunity to expand and grow in your own personal practice.
Through the support of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Endowment Fund, selected makers will receive a $750 stipend and supply reimbursement for up to $500. For more information or to submit an application visit ecpubliclibrary.info/dabblerinresidence.
The Dabble Box makerspace is a “do-it-yourself” multi-purpose programming space where customers of all ages can explore technology, arts, and crafts to develop new technology skills, gain confidence, and discover new talents and career opportunities.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.