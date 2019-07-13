Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Minnesota has extended the current production of the musical "Mamma Mia" through Feb 22.
That will put "Mamma Mia," which has already sold more than 100,000 tickets since it opened Feb. 28, in rare company at Chanhassen.
The Abba-inspired musical will become the longest-running main-stage show at the theater since "State Fair" wrapped up a 53-week stint in 1997.
"Annie" holds the record for the longest main-stage run, which concluded after 56 weeks in 1984. "Crazy for You" and "Phantom" also enjoyed runs of about a year and, of course, the overall record at the theater is held by "I Do, I Do," which played -- with the same cast -- for more than 22 years (on a smaller stage).
Artistic director Michael Brindisi called re-upping the show, which also was a hit at the Ordway last year and become a smash Meryl Streep movie, "an easy decision," given the repeat business and enthusiasm of the super troupers in the Chanhassen company.
For tickets to "Mamma Mia" or other productions at Chanhassen, call 952-934-1525 or 800-362-3515, or go to chanhassendt.com.