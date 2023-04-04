UWRF-Pep-Band-20221022.jpg

Tom Barnett, UW-River Falls marching band director, leads the UWRF pep band at Smith Stadium at Ramer Field in October 2022 prior to the start of a home game against UW-Eau Claire.

 UWRF photo

RIVER FALLS — After 30 years, the marching band is getting back together at UW-River Falls.

The Marching Falcons will be directed by trumpet Professor Tom Barnett, director of UW-River Fall’s athletic bands. The band will make appearances at university football games and other events beginning in the fall.