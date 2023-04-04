RIVER FALLS — After 30 years, the marching band is getting back together at UW-River Falls.
The Marching Falcons will be directed by trumpet Professor Tom Barnett, director of UW-River Fall’s athletic bands. The band will make appearances at university football games and other events beginning in the fall.
The last time a UW-River Falls marching band took the field on campus was more than 30 years ago before budget constraints ended the program around 1990.
“A marching band brings so much spirit and excitement to university and community events,” UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo said in a news release. “The program also provides another quality co-curricular experience to our students who have told us for years they would like to participate in marching band if we offered it. This is a response to that need.”
Barnett, who has been teaching at UW-River Falls since 2001, has heard many requests from potential students to have a marching band.
“The Marching Falcons will bring back a proud tradition at UWRF,” he said. “This area has such a rich tradition of high school marching band success, it just makes sense to have a UWRF marching band. We’re trying to create a diverse student group that will span potentially all the majors on campus.”
Along with many musicians, the band will also have a color guard, allowing even more students to get involved.
The band is coming back thanks to university and alumni support.
The marching band has been restarted with a $100,000 lead gift from alums Pat and Dave Stone to buy instruments and storage, according to Barnett.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Pat Stone, who played in the marching band for two years when she attended UW-River Falls in the mid-1970s, said. “Music is the universal language of all other studies. It brings a sense of unity. Marching band is a place for non-music majors to get plugged in. It is also a source of family at the university.”
The marching band will perform at football events, including the Homecoming Parade, as well as other special events around campus, Barnett said.
A marching band class is planned for students to earn credit and better prepare for the band, Barnett said. The band will be marching basic maneuvers. The goal is to build the band and potentially join band competitions as the band becomes more seasoned.
For students, there will be an application process, but no formal auditions.
UW-River Falls also has a pep band with more than 40 members that play at football games and traveled to the inaugural Culvers Isthmus Bowl when they defeated Washington University in St. Louis 48-27 in November 2021. The game marked the first postseason college bowl game in Wisconsin state history, and the first bowl game in UW-River Falls football program history.
Other music offerings on campus include symphony band, jazz band and ensemble groups, as well as a B.S. in liberal arts music and a Bachelor of Music Education degree.
For more information about the Marching Falcons, contact Tom Barnett at thomas.barnett@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4026. For fundraising details, contact Julie Stucky in University Advancement at julie.stucky@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4647.