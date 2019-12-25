STOCKHOLM -- Matt Wilson and his Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at WideSpot Performing Arts Center, N2030 Spring St., second floor.
The orchestra includes Quillan Roe on banjo, Jacques Wait on bass guitar and Phaia Tracy on harp.
According to Wilson's Facebook bio:
Raised in St. Louis Park, Minn., he became a fan of rockers like Elvis Costello, Bruce Springsteen and Devo. He and his high school friends formed a group called The Panic, and spent much of their youth as under-aged performers in Minneapolis nightclubs, warming up for future luminaries such as Husker Du and The Replacements.
Later, Wilson followed his brother Dan to college in Boston, where they formed a number of bands, including the Love Monsters, marking Wilson’s first turn as a lead singer. Returning to Minneapolis, the brothers joined forces with bass player John Munson to form Trip Shakespeare, writing, recording and touring together for a decade.
Wilson’s music has been featured on MTV, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, Spin, The Toronto Star and many other publications. Trip Shakespeare’s single, “Toolmaster of Brainerd”, was named by City Pages one of Minnesota’s 50 Greatest Hits, and that group was included by nationally influential radio station The Current in its 2017 list of 893 Most Essential Musical Artists of All Time.
Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $18 day of the show. Tickets can be bought at widespot.org or by calling 715-307-8941. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with showtime at 7 pm.
Matt Wilson and his Orchestra will return to the region for a performance Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire.