Kevin McMullin will perform his one-man show, "Into the Black Sea, Stories of Darkness and Light," at 7 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St.
Suggested donation is $15.
McMullin’s experience includes co-founding Duck for the Oyster, a popular folk dance band in the Upper Midwest; making an album with well-known jazz artist Randy Sabien; and becoming sought after as a teacher and a performer.
He created "Into the Black Sea" after facing vestibular schwannoma, a non-malignant brain tumor that left him deaf in one ear, and struggling with chronic dizziness, tinnitus and fatigue. He also went through other life challenges during that time.
The show includes his own stories as well as the stories of others, which, he says in a news release, are “of people walking in dark places and finding or making some kind of light in the most unlikely ways." Part theater, part storytelling, part music, "Into the Black Sea" features tales of friends, relatives, literary figures, folk heroes and himself. The effect is at once funny, tragic, hopeful and inspiring.
For more information go to his website: kevinmcmullin.com.