Ryan Liddell works at a trampoline park. He sees some similarities between that and his career as an actor, writer and filmmaker.
The Eau Claire North High School graduate, now a Chicago-based actor, writer and filmmaker, brought up his day job while talking about “Magus Park,” a filmed play being presented virtually Aug. 5 through 15 at at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. The play was written by Eau Claire residents Jane and Jim Jeffries, and Liddell directs and acts in the show.
“The reason I’m still here (at the park) is because kids come in every day and tell me this is their favorite place to go,” Liddell said in a phone interview. “There’s just something about that experience and the idea of having fun and enjoying what you’re doing that just really appeals to me.”
“Magus Park” clearly stood out as another chance to have a great time and let audiences in on the fun.
Liddell had worked with Jane and Jim Jeffries on previous productions, including the Wisconsin Renaissance Faire, which ran for a number of years near Chippewa Falls. They first met when Liddell attended North and Jim Jeffries was an assistant director there.
This will be Liddell’s third appearance at the Fringe Festival with Jane and Jim Jeffries plays: He directed and acted in “Blood Guilt,” and acted in “Shakespeare’s Shorts.”
“I know I love working with and for them, I know that I love their work from a play writing perspective,” Liddell said.
The Fringe Festival has welcomed more productions than usual this year because, early in the planning stages, it appeared the COVID-19 pandemic would necessitate an all-virtual festival. As it turned out, a hybrid of in-person, livestreamed and pre-recorded productions, as is the case with “Magus Park,” have been entered.
“Magus Park” is a revised version of “Treasure Hunt,” which Jane and Jim Jeffries staged in 2019 at the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Grand Theatre as a chance to see their script in action. Through that experience, they made major revisions and turned the material into “Magus Park.”
As with the original play, the playwrights use the adventure pastime geocaching as a thread connecting all of the scenes. For the pursuit, participants navigate to a set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find a container called a geocache hidden at that location.
Geocaching still helps drive the action in “Magus Park.”
“It’s like ‘Treasure Hunt’ in that one thing in the geocache is exactly what that person needs to send, and it’s exactly what the next person in the next scene needs to receive,” Jim explained.
Light, darkness
“Magus Park” shares a common element with many of Jane and Jim Jeffries’ scripts, including previous Fringe production “Blood Guilt”: humor in the midst of difficulties.
“All great comedy is based on pain,” Jim said.
As an example of that duality, Jane brought up telling jokes at a funeral to ease the sadness.
“Even in dark moments there is humor,” she said. “There’s a blend of that in life. It’s not just comedy, it’s not just drama or whatever.”
The contrast appeals to Liddell.
“First of all they have fantastic comedy; I absolutely love their comedic timing,” he said of Jane and Jim Jeffries. “And in their writing as well as in their real lives, they’re just a blast to hang out with. But I think that it is a lot about how do we get through things. How do we essentially survive things, and what do we need from ourselves or from our loved ones or from complete strangers to continue on.”
Liddell further explained how it all plays out in “Magus Park.”
“There’s a lot of sharing, and conversation about sharing because with the geocache what you put in is this treasured thing of yours, this moment or experience from your life, that maybe you worked past or that you need to let go or that you are ready to share with somebody else,” he said.
“All of which are kind of beautiful, freeing losses, but then you get something from the geocache and the thing you put in goes to somebody else who maybe needs that,” Liddell added. “And that’s really what the through line of the show is — one of the lines in there is, ‘Whatever I put in the geocache is what I need to share, and whatever I take out is exactly what I need to hear.’”
That requires a deft touch with the humor.
“Jim and Jane have a really good sense of how to make something that is deep and emotional, funny at the right times, so it doesn’t end up being like dark humor, and it’s not like leaning into Quentin Tarantino kind of stuff,” Liddell said. “But very opposite — it’s very real and very honest and very connected to people and the real world and real lives.”
Back on stage
Because of his appreciation for Jane and Jim Jeffries, Liddell eagerly took on the play. It also helped that he saw that initial staging of “Treasure Hunt” and, at the playwrights’ request, offered input during the writing of the material.
He also jumped at the chance because he hadn’t done any theater, film or other performances since March 2020, when he finished working in a national tour of “The One and Only Ivan.” The touring production was Lifeline Theatre’s staging of a show for which Disney bought the rights. A movie version released in April stars Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell, Liddell said.
Besides being attracted to the material, Liddell saw additional opportunities.
“I wanted an excuse to work with all of the people I know and love working with,” he said. “And I wanted to give them the same thing that Jim and Jane had given me in a creative outlet ... and something to work and focus on and kind of pour myself into.”
Liddell recruited actors from, and filmed in, three states: Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. One of the performers is from Minnesota, so a fourth state was involved as well.
Winning performance
Jane and Jim Jeffries were impressed by what Liddell did with “Magus Park.”
“He really took off with it,” Jim said.
But then, they’ve come to expect that from him. Jim Jeffries recalled, from his days at North, how much Liddell contributed to the madrigal dinners he produced.
“I’m a pretty good director, but the reason that the whole cast came together, had a good time and was on task, all that was Ryan,” Jim said. “He’s like the leader.”
Jane agreed: “His example, his leadership. Everyone loves him.”
“I personally don’t know anybody who doesn’t like Ryan,” Jim added. “When he’s onstage he feels like his job is to make the other actors look better. He felt like with our play it was his job to have the play come to life, not to show off his skills or anything like that.”
Told about their comments, Liddell explained, “I love scenarios where everybody wins.”
Liddell can count as a “win” an experience with the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, in the early 2000s, when he was cast in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He got the role not long after being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.
“It’s much less noticeable now than it was when I was young, but I had a lot of motor tics,” he said. “And one of the things that I learned about theatre is that my characters didn’t have Tourette’s. Because Tourette’s is synaptic miscommunication essentially. It’s different for everybody a little bit, but it was always worse when I thought about it, but ... onstage Jem Finch did not have Tourette syndrome, and I remember just absolutely falling in love with the experience of getting to get away from that.”
It further demonstrated not just the fun but the power of theatre.
“I think for a lot of people live performance is a way to have an escape from something in the real world or to something that they’ve always dreamed of,” he said. “And I like to embrace it for both reasons. And I like to give other people a chance to experience that too because it was such a high for me and such a wonderful escape and freeing experience.”