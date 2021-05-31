CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The art exhibit "Meditations," featuring the work of Allan Servoss, can be seen Monday through July 9 at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
A reception for the artist will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
The year 2020 brought our nation and the world a number of new challenges. Throughout it all, Servoss found himself using his art as a form of meditation -- with each new piece revealing a quiet awareness and relaxation of body and mind.
Servoss has been working as a professional artist since 1978 and has exhibited his drawings and paintings in national and regional juried exhibits, galleries, museums and colleges from coast to coast.
He has also conducted workshops across the country from Washington, D.C., to San Diego.
Servoss has been featured in American Artist, The Artist's Magazine and International Artist magazine. He has also had his work featured in 15 books in addition to illustrating several books and is featured in "Artists Inspired by H. P. Lovecraft" published by Centipede Press.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
For more information call 715-726-9000 or visit cvca.net.