Two members of a longtime Wisconsin band will share recollections about the group at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St.
In 2017, Doug Henry and Rick Pfeifer put out the book "Mourning Dayze -- A Wisconsin Garage Band Rockin' Since 1965." They started Mourning Dayze in 1965, and Pfeifer continues to perform in the band.
They've given book presentations/discussions of our book throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Appearances include on Chicago-based WGN Radio's "The Rick Kogan Show" and Rob Ferrett's Wisconsin Public Radio show, and they've been featured in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal.
During its history the band performed during the 1960s and '70s at Eau Claire venues such as the London Inn, UW-Eau Claire and Pete's 5th Avenue Bar.
For more information about the appearance go to tinyurl.com/tbq7zjw or call 715-552-0457.