EAU CLAIRE — Jazz will take over Owen Park this weekend thanks to Memorial High School Jazz. The community is invited to enjoy the hard work of local high school musicians at this year’s Evening of Jazz at the Owen Park Bandshell on Saturday.
The event goes from 6-10 p.m. and features Jazz Ensemble I, joined by Jazz Ensembles II and III, performing music from Ellington to Basie to modern hits. In addition to the music, there will also be plenty of food, as food trucks will be at the park. MiMi’s Café and Tasty Trolley food trucks, as well as Paul’s Pop Cycle will begin selling food and ice cream treats at 6 p.m.
Evening of Jazz allows students to perform their work for a wider audience in a beautiful setting. The jazz students at Memorial are part of a long tradition of excellent school music programs in Eau Claire. They will be playing in a bandshell named for Sarge Boyd, a former Eau Claire High School band director.
Eau Claire Memorial Jazz Ensemble I earned first place in the Class AA big band division at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival held in April. Memorial Jazz Combo I earned second place in the combo division.
“Students involved in jazz ensembles build community while studying and performing music rooted in American culture,” Dominic Domeyer, jazz program director, said in a news release.
While it is free and open to the public, Evening of Jazz is a fundraiser for the band program; funding music purchases, instrument and other equipment needs, and visits from guest artists that support the artistic development of students. A 50/50 raffle will be available on the evening of the event. A silent auction is also available online at tinyurl.com/2dxy4rpv through Sunday.