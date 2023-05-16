330635434_903396191115424_4980410449621102094_n.jpg
Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Jazz will take over Owen Park this weekend thanks to Memorial High School Jazz. The community is invited to enjoy the hard work of local high school musicians at this year’s Evening of Jazz at the Owen Park Bandshell on Saturday.

The event goes from 6-10 p.m. and features Jazz Ensemble I, joined by Jazz Ensembles II and III, performing music from Ellington to Basie to modern hits. In addition to the music, there will also be plenty of food, as food trucks will be at the park. MiMi’s Café and Tasty Trolley food trucks, as well as Paul’s Pop Cycle will begin selling food and ice cream treats at 6 p.m.