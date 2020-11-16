EAU CLAIRE -- The Stand in the Light Memory Choir's fall season virtual showcase will premiere at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the choir’s You Tube channel.
The Eau Claire choir, now in its fifth season, has continued its mission despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission uses the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.
Choir rehearsals have been held via Zoom since July 23 and will continue until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather.
The transition to virtual has been accomplished with the help of community partners CoLab, DMi Sound and Pine Hollow Studios as well as numerous financial donors.
There have been additional benefits to the switch from in-person to virtual. Residents of area memory care facilities are able to join rehearsals safely. Family members from across the country can participate with their loved ones and celebrate the joy of music. (A member who recently moved to Colorado is still part of the group.)
The virtual showcase is free to watch at tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m.
For more information visit standinthelightmemorychoir.org or facebook.com/SITLchoir.