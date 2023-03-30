robert_baca_041518

MENOMONIE — It isn’t every day that student musicians have an opportunity to perform with a professional trumpeter, but that’s what the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble is preparing to do. Next week, they will take to the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts stage to perform a concert which will also feature Eau Claire’s own, Robert Baca.

Baca is a professor of trumpet and director of jazz studies at UW-Eau Claire and has performed in both classical and commercial areas. He has shared the stage with the Milwaukee Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra and the Phillip Brunelle “Plymouth Music Series Orchestra.” He is also a past member of the popular radio ensemble for Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”