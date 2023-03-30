MENOMONIE — It isn’t every day that student musicians have an opportunity to perform with a professional trumpeter, but that’s what the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble is preparing to do. Next week, they will take to the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts stage to perform a concert which will also feature Eau Claire’s own, Robert Baca.
Baca is a professor of trumpet and director of jazz studies at UW-Eau Claire and has performed in both classical and commercial areas. He has shared the stage with the Milwaukee Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra and the Phillip Brunelle “Plymouth Music Series Orchestra.” He is also a past member of the popular radio ensemble for Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Baca has toured with Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Blood Sweat and Tears along with numerous others. He has performed over 100 Broadway shows and has recorded music in Minneapolis and Indianapolis. As a soloist, he has traveled all over the world to perform including to China, Taiwan, London, Costa Rica and Europe as well as around the United States.
According to Menomonie High School Director of Bands Jacob Karkula the Ensemble will play a four song set with Baca which includes:
Theme from “Fantasy on a Love Story” arranged by Andy Classen.
“Manteca” by Dizzy Gillespie.
“I Can't Get Started” by Vernon Duke and Ira Gershwin.
“Amazing Grace”- Traditional.
Baca rehearsed with the Ensemble recently and called them high energy, just like some of the greats in Jazz music.
“They are roaring with energy, like some of the greats of the day, like The Buddy Rich Band, The Woody Herman Herd or the Harry James Band. Bands in the day that folks attending were expecting a high energy, great musicianship experience for their evening out,” Baca said.
The Ensemble will also perform a few songs on their own, including:
“In the Mood” by Joe Garland.
“Running of the Bulls” by Doug Beach and George Shatuck.
“Mack the Knife” by Kurt Weill and arranged by Rich DeRosa.
Additionally, the UW-Eau Claire Supersax Combo will perform before and during the concert.
“I am so looking forward to raising the roof of the Mabel Tainter with these fine young musicians, providing for our audience members a more unique experience in our digital age, hearing what live jazz music is capable of,” Baca said. “Come on out and share it with us.”
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday night at the Mabel Tainter in downtown Menomonie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. They can be purchased through the Mabel Tainter ticket office by going online to mabeltainter.org or calling 715-235-0001.