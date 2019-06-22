The Menomonie Theater Guild will present the musical “Seussical JR” this week at Mabel Tainter for the Arts, 205 Main St., in Menomonie.
From the Jungle of Nool to Kalamazool, some of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved characters collide and cavort in this whimsically vibrant musical for young and old alike. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, the Whos in Whoville, and other favorites in this fun show.
“Seussical JR” combines Dr. Seuss tales (…and tails!) using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles — ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk.
The play begins with a young girl named JoJo, who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with her powerful imagination, and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. There, JoJo learns of the plight faced by the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
The cast includes Owain Collins as Horton, Grace Jevne as The Cat in The Hat, and Tehya Johnson as JoJo. The production team includes creative director Katie Talberg and administrative director LeAnne Talberg, along with over 30 MTG youth theater camp actors.
Performance dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $14 for adults and $10 for students/seniors/military. They are available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by calling 715-231- PLAY (7529), sending an email to mtgtickets@gmail.com or visiting the Menomonie Theater Guild box office, 502 W. Second St., Menomonie.
Beginning one hour before showtime, families can join the fun downstairs at the Mabel for simple “Seussical” crafts, games and treats, as well as a “Seussical” photo booth!