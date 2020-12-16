Got up early this morning. Gemini shook me before 4 a.m., begging me to step into the cold to see the meteors it was spitting out of its constellation. I obliged, figuring the clearing skies were a good sign.
It was 4:44 a.m. when I went out the door, into the half inch of new snow. And it was 14 degrees, so I had a hand of four 4s, the same number of stars in Aries or the stomach of Pegasus. But I would focus on Gemini, in the northeast, with twice as many stars.
Before I looked up, I looked down at cat tracks in the otherwise unspoiled whiteness. The tracks curled up the porch steps to the front door and then back down the steps. Why did the cat come calling in the darkness?
Cloud cover was breaking up. Only drifting shreds of veils floated in front of Orion the Hunter and Sirius the Dog Star to the west and the Big Dipper overhead. I walked a trail to an open area, my head tilted back, my steps staggering. The
Geminids were reluctant, despite that this morning’s wee hours were billed as the peak of the shower.
I left the trail and made my way for a cornfield, alternating looks at the sky and rows of stubble. And there it was, the first meteor, which would be the morning’s best streak, shooting straight down in the southern sky, the direction a bit of a surprise. I stopped and took in the expanse of the sky for more meteors, but a dozen street lights and as many business lights within my view were bothersome. I went back to the trail and headed away from the city limits.
Fixing my gaze mostly on Gemini high in the northeast, I saw two short streaks and then a couple more of medium length. Then a point of light silently moving at a good pace south to north caught my eye. International Space Station, I assumed, until I saw a similar object, same path and same speed, minutes later. This would need later research, but satellites were my guess.
I leaned back, looking upward until I felt dizzy, but not until a meteor burned a trail directly above me, bright and long.
With cold fingers, I turned around. I could not get to seven meteors, but had been rewarded with six in slightly less than an hour. As I reversed course the haze of light was prominent over the city. Later I would check a map of light pollution showing a yellow flame above our ever-sprawling city. And a check of satellite paths showed the most likely candidates were China’s CZ-4B and Canada’s RCM-1, launched in 2019 and this fall, respectively. Both satellites, for ocean and climate study, were orbiting overhead about 5 a.m. The International Space Station, by the way, was over the Atlantic Ocean, not above me, during my walk.
Back home I saw rabbit tracks had joined the cat tracks on the driveway. The rabbit meandered far less and did not hop to the front door. The temperature had dropped to 10 degrees with sunrise still nearly 2 hours away. It was time to fire up the woodburning stove to heat the breezeway and beyond. The coffee was already hot.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.