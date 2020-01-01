"I Am King -- The Michael Jackson Experience" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Through singing and the dancing the King of Pop was famous for, the tribute artists take the audience on a musical and visual journey into Jackson's world.
The show consists of musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers. "I Am King" features renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits, including "Bad," "Billie Jean," "Thriller," "Man in the Mirror" and "Human Nature."
Tickets cost from $34 to $54 and are available at 715-832-ARTS (2787) or pablocenter.org.