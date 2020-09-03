Author Michael Perry will will be live on Zoom with Books & Company and Boswell Book Company at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Perry will discuss his newest book, "Million Billion: Brief Essays on Snow Days, Spitwads, Bad Sandwiches, Bad Socks, Hairballs, Headbanging Bird Love, and Hope," available from Boswell Book Company of Milwaukee; Books & Company of Oconomowoc, or at tinyurl.com/yy74w2ld.
The event is free, but capacity is 300; register in advance at tinyurl.com/y3ltxu6n.
The Chippewa Valley-based author also recently introduced "Michael Perry's Voicemail," an audio newsletter and website available via subscription. For more information or to subscribe, go to Perry's website: sneezingcow.com.