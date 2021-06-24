CHIPPEWA FALLS — A favorite local business is finally able to celebrate a return to its fullest potential.
Micon Cinemas, a local movie theater chain with two locations in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls, is hosting their grand reopening of their Chippewa Falls location on Saturday. The celebration marks one year since the theater was able to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas, said while the celebration is coming much later than anticipated, it is important for the community to rally around each other and enjoy a slow return to normalcy.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Olson said. “It’s been so long since we have all been able to get together and celebrate something like this together. Going to the movies is such a communal thing, so being able to do it again on a regular basis is a great thing for the community.”
Activities included in the grand reopening event include two free movies at 10 a.m., “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and “A Dogs Way Home.” The event also will offer a cookout, games, prizes and concession specials.
Micon Cinemas was recently allowed to return to 100% capacity in all of their auditoriums, in addition to no longer requiring masks or social distancing. Social distancing and masks are still recommended for those who are unvaccinated or experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.
Recent releases such as “Fast and the Furious 9,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and the upcoming Marvel film “Black Widow” have helped the local theater get back on its feet after over a year of dismal box office returns.
“Business has been slow up until this point,” Olson said. “Hopefully with the start of the summer movie season, and the release of new movies every weekend again, we can get back to a normal movie going environment and landscape again.”
For more information on the Micon Cinemas Chippewa Falls grand reopening celebration Saturday, visit miconcinemas.com.