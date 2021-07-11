EAU CLAIRE — The Midwest Artist Academy is hosting its inaugural summer program this week on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
According to a news release from the academy:
The MAA is a precollege experience for 14–18-year-old artists in five disciplines: creative writing, dance, theatre, visual art and music. Throughout the week, participants will work closely alongside world-class professors and instructors to create a final showcase on the last night of the program.
“We are so excited to host young artists from throughout the region and beyond,” said MAA founder and director B.J. Hollars. “A week spent collaborating alongside fellow artists can be a lifechanging experience. We hope every participant leaves with a deeper commitment to their art, as well as a richer understanding of the power of collaboration.”
Instructors include Dr. Chiayu Hsu (music), professor Arthur Grothe (theatre), Jo Ellen Burke (visual arts), Katherine Rulien-Bareis (visual art), Tara Lynn Steele (dance) and Maggie Pahos (writing).
The MAA is a partner program of UW-Eau-Claire, the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and the UW-Eau Claire English department.
For more information on the program, visit midwestartistacademy.org or email B.J. Hollars at info@midwestartistacademy.org.