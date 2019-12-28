CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Midwest Dueling Pianos will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Audience members provide the direction of the show by writing their favorite songs on request slips they bring up to the pianos. The players take these requests and create a spontaneous, hilarious and interactive musical odyssey.
The group performs a wide spectrum of favorite rock, country, R&B and rap songs, some of which it may seem would be difficult to perform on the piano.
To further the crowd interaction, the musicians may bring some of the audience up onto the stage to perform a song, dance and/or skit.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth, and are available by calling 715-720-4961 or visiting cvca.net.