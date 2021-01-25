EAU CLAIRE -- The first seven feature films have been announced for MidWest WeirdFest, which will be presented March 5 through 7 at Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St.
Festival founder and director Dean Bertram says in a news release that the fifth MidWest WeirdFest features "alien abductees, serial killer victims who can't die, real-life dinosaurs that still live in the Congo, Lovecraftian fish people, mystically empowered but inept ninjas, an erotically twisted re-imagining of Edgar Allen Poe, and a dystopian fungal pandemic that makes Covid-19 look like a cake-walk ... and that's just from our first wave of feature film programming.”
Here are the first seven feature films and their directors: "Alien Abduction" (Jared Sagal); "The Explorer" (Alexandre Brecher); "H.P. Lovecraft's The Deep Ones" (Chad Ferrin); "Lady Usher" (George Adams); "Miranda Veil" (Levin Garbisch); "Ninja Badass" (Ryan Harrison); and "Tin Can" (Seth A. Smith).
Discounted festival passes are on sale at filmfreeway.com/MidWestWeirdFest/tickets.
Half the proceeds from a crowdfunding campaign go directly to the Micon Downtown Cinema.
Individual tickets to each film will go on sale closer to the festival on the website and from Micon Downtown Cinema: tinyurl.com/y2zga92b or 715-832-3355.