EAU CLAIRE — The 7th annual Midwest WeirdFest took place earlier this month at Micon Downtown Cinema, and now the winners of the film festival have been announced, including the recipient of a brand new, major award.
The festival once again delivered a cinematic smorgasbord of all things fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird to enthusiastic audiences, and many of the films have been recognized.
A new award
This year the fest introduced a brand new major award — the “Palmer d'Or.” It was created to recognize excellence in the sci-fi and paranormal fields today, while also honoring the legacy of Wisconsin's own, the late Raymond A. Palmer.
Palmer was an influential editor of America's leading science fiction pulp magazine, "Amazing Stories." Palmer also founded "Fate" magazine, among other publications. He was an influential writer and thinker in the early days of flying saucer research.
Director, writer and producer Melissa Tittl received the inaugural Palmer d'Or for her reality-questioning documentary “Code 12.” Midwest WeirdFest served as the film’s world premiere.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as an original sci-fi creator in a space where only certain themes are popular,” Tittl stated in a news release. “Ray Palmer, whom the Palmer d'Or award is named for, was a pioneer in the sci-fi space. I feel humbled to be recognized in that area and truly blessed to have people watch my thoughts unfold onto the screen. May humanity prevail through the discovery of the unknown.”
Mark Polish took home the award for Best Film for his chilling techno-thriller “Murmur,” which follows five Bay Area friends who venture into the Redwood National Forest to play the augmented, mixed reality game Murmur. Their own reality becomes dangerously distorted as a result.
Polish was happy to be a part of the festival lineup.
“For so many years I’ve admired the MidWest WeirdFest from afar. Dean (and company) have always been able to curate such an amazing collective of unique, wonderful and weird movies,” Polish stated. “You couldn’t imagine how thrilled I was when ‘Murmur’ was selected to be a part of 2023s program.”
Other award winners include:
- Gary Huggins took Best Director for his frenetic, disturbing and hilarious indie action opus “Kick Me.”
- Ron Jame’s “Accidental Truth” was awarded Best Documentary.
- Best Horror Film was awarded to the twisting masterpiece “Follow Her” from Emmy Award-winning director Sylvia Caminer and writer Dani Barker.
- Mike Cheslick and Ryland Brickson Cole Tew’s riotous slapstick fantasy “Hundreds of Beavers” won Best Comedy.
- Best International Film was taken by Belgium director Steffen Geypens' “Logger.”
- “Bigfoot and Marty,” from director Ronnie Ferguson, featuring Michigan's Upper Peninsula poet laureate Marty Achatz and his fascination with Bigfoot, world premiered at Midwest WeirdFest and captured its Independent Spirit Award.
- Best Experimental Film was awarded to “The Diabetic,” the mesmerizing and hard-hitting lo-fi drama from Canadian auteur Mitchell Stafiej.
- Best Male Performance was awarded to Kevin Interdonato for his masterful and confronting portrayal of home invader Jesse, in director John Fallon's “Braek.” Interdonato also co-wrote the screenplay with Fallon. Interdonato's co-star Alix Lane took Best Supporting Female Performance for her role as damaged step-daughter, Erin.
- Senie Priti took the Best Female Performance award for her captivating portrayal of doomed lover Violet in the dark romance/horror “Your Love Is Mine.”
- Best Supporting Male Performance went to comic genius Robert Bryn Mann for his role in Douglas James Luciuk's post-apocalyptic dark buddy comedy “Welcome To Kittytown.” Mann also co-wrote the Canadian film's screenplay with his co-star, Darren Zimmer.
- Best Short Film was awarded to Western/War of the Worlds mashup “Night of The Cooters.”
- Best Short Documentary was awarded to “The Conspiratologist.”
- Jon Truei was awarded Best Director in a short film for “The 44th Chamber of Shaolin.”
- Director Will Lee's “Ringworms" took Best Horror Short.
- Best Sci-Fi Short went to “Awake.”
- Director Bryan Charles Shickley's “Fred Crisman: Cave Of the Space Nazis” won Best Animated Short.
- Best Comedy Short was awarded to writer, director and actor Thomas Slipsager's offbeat and hilarious ”Voyeurism.”
- Best International Short was captured by “La Nueva (The Newcomer)” from Spain's Ivan Villamel.
- Best New Media was awarded to “Hubbards,” the bizarre comedic gem and fest circuit hit from Kevin Ralston.
- Best Music Video was captured by the potent vocals and visuals of “Eaten” from singer, songwriter and filmmaker Andrew Paul Davis.
- Adam Elliott was awarded Best Male Performance in a Short for his bravura portrayal of a Machiavellian “best friend” in “A Best Man” directed by Dylan Tuccillo.
- Allison Torem won Best Female Performance in a Short for her hilarious portrayal of a frustrated road tripper and lover in “Road Head,” a short film which she also wrote, directed and produced.
Midwest WeirdFest also hosts both a feature and short screenplay competition.
The winning feature screenplay “Apache” was written by Adam Seidel. John Munn's “Bitter Harvest” took the first runner-up spot. He also took the second runner-up spot for his screenplay “A Nice Place To Visit.”
Writers Joe Bookman and Judson Merrill won the short screenplay competition for “The Harrowing Void.” The first runner-up was “Flatman Ascended” by Callie J. Waligora. Rebecca Moret's “Inside These Walls” was awarded second runner-up.
“It is always an honor and a pleasure to read the weird and wonderful scripts at MidWest WeirdFest,” returning competition head reader Lisa DeVita, known for her work as an armorer as well as writing the cult horror hit “Peelers,” stated. “I find the most entertaining stories are the ones that postulate the 'What If?' scenario and luckily there were many such premises to be found in this year's selection of scripts.”
A full list of the semi-finalists, finalists and winners of both the short and feature screenplay competitions is available at midwestweirdfest.com.
Next year’s festival is scheduled for March 1-3, 2024, at Micon Downtown Cinema. Filmmakers and screenwriters can now enter their work to the 8th Annual MidWest WeirdFest via FilmFreeway at filmfreeway.com/MidWestWeirdFest.