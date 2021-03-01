EAU CLAIRE — The fifth annual MidWest WeirdFest — a film festival celebrating the fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird — will screen Friday through Sunday at Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St.
MidWest WeirdFest will operate in accordance with Micon Cinema’s Covid policies: Only selling tickets to 50% seating capacity and requiring face masks in the cinema’s foyer and auditorium, unless guests are eating or drinking.
Writer/director Zach Lona will premiere his feature directorial debut, “He Who Lives in Hidden Lakes,” at the festival this year and will be in attendance himself. Zach’s brother, Lucas Lona, who stars in the film, will also be in attendance for the film’s Q&A.
Other feature filmmakers presenting their work at the 2021 MidWest WeirdFest include:
• Kerry Prior, special effects artist and director of the cult horror comedy hit “The Revenant.” Prior is world premiering his long lost, found-footage film “The Blare Rabbit Project” at the festival this year, along with presenting a special retrospective screening of”The Revenant.”
• Levin Garbisch, writer/director of the horror film “Miranda Veil.”
• AV Super Sunshine and Philomena Victor, husband-and-wife filmmaking team, musicians and subjects of the feature documentary “Alien Abduction.”
Filmmakers representing their short films at the festival include:
• Dan S (“There’s Something About Hastings” and “Seed of Perfection”), whose previous appearance at MidWest WeirdFest coincided with his feature “Vore King” winning Best Documentary at the festival in 2017.
• Steve Chappell (“Ed Gein Interview”) and Jackson McKeehan (“Sheila”), who will attend to present their latest work.
• Visiting short filmmakers making their MidWest WeirdFest debut this year Gustavo Martin (“Fupa”), Amber Rose McNeill and Grant Osum (“Neighbors of the Apocalypse”).
The web series “The Grandpa Diaries,” from director Michael Afendakis and writer/star Jonathan Leveck, will premiere in its entirety at the festival. Described as hilarious and poignant, one approximately two- to three-minute episode will screen before each feature film.
The full guest list can be found at midwestweirdfest.com/2021-guests.
Individual tickets to each session as well as discounted festival passes can be booked at midwestweirdfest.com/tickets. Tickets also can be bought at the Micon Cinema box office.
For tickets and more information go to tinyurl.com/y2zga92b or call 715-832-3355.
The festival is supported by CharlesFort.org, Spooky Boo Cinema, “Wrong Reel” podcast, and festival alumnus Greg Newkirk (“Hellier”) of Planet Weird.