Mike Doughty, the force behind seminal 1990s band Soul Coughing, accomplished solo artist and author, will perform Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets or more information go to tinyurl.com/v34fq8n or call 715-832-8844.
For the "Mike Doughty Tells Your Future Winter Tour," he is joined by longtime collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston and drummer Stephen Chopek. The trio will be celebrating Doughty’s vast repertoire spanning 25-plus years.
Doughty has released 11 albums in the 21st century, including "Haughty Melodic" and "Stellar Motel," in addition to a memoir, "The Book of Drugs." A second memoir, "I Die Each Time I Hear the Sound," is due out this year.
Under the monikers UUL and Dubious Luxury, Doughty explores electro produced tracks, and his opera, "Revelation," was recently staged in conjunction with New York public radio station WNYC. He has posted well over 150 weekly new songs for his Patreon subscribers over the past few years. Doughty also enjoys playing in three improvised-music bands in Memphis, where he lives: Moticos, Baby Men and Spooky Party.