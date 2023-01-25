EAU CLAIRE — New local music dropped today. Minneapolis/Eau Claire-based Americana trio, Turn Turn Turn released their second studio album today, Friday, Jan. 27, titled, “New Rays From An Old Sun.”
Turn Turn Turn is a trio who bonded over their mutual love of close harmony 60s and 70s country, folk and pop music and formed an original Americana band. To create their distinctive sound, the band “turns” to the distant past of early American recorded music, “turns” again to that renaissance of the 1960s and 1970s, and finally “turns” again to the present looking forward.
Members Adam Levy (guitar, vocals), Savannah Smith (guitar, vocals) and Barb Brynstad (bass, vocals) are all mainstays of the Minnesota music scene and together craft an infectious, pop-infused Americana.
The band was first crafted in 2019 as a cover band when Levy approached Smith, one of his songwriting students who now lives in Eau Claire, and Brynstad, a well-known bass player in Minneapolis. The band started incorporating original songs into their shows and eventually released their debut album, “Can’t Go Back” in 2020.
Now, they are following that up with “New Rays From An Old Sun.” According to Smith the process of making the album was a bit different than the first time.
“It was incredibly different from our first record where we had all gathered together in the studio where we kind of bounced ideas off each other in person,” Smith recalled to the Leader-Telegram.
This second record was mostly done at Levy's apartment in St. Paul's Schmidt Artists Lofts in separate parts. There was never really a time where all the people involved were all together recording it.
For this 11 track album, Levy, Brynstad and Smith enlisted the help of core members, drummer Josh Kaplan and keyboardist Peter J. Sands, to lend their musical talents, resulting in a sonic mix that is multilayered and nuanced.
“New Rays From An Old Sun” showcases the band’s country, rock, and soul sensibilities, with more swagger, psychedelic flair, and rough edges than their previous work.
Lyrically, Smith said the album covers a lot of subjects. The songs were inspired by “personal events, a desire for human connection, and the omnipresent news cycle streaming a world teetering between chaos and transformation,” according to a press release.
“Love and loss are definitely things that show themselves in our songwriting more often than not,” Smith said.
Despite their second album just being released, Turn Turn Turn is already looking into their third album.
"This band continues to evolve,” Levy said. “We're all influencing each other. Why do the same thing twice? I can't wait for people to hear where we go next."
“New Rays From An Old Sun” is available now to purchase and stream. To learn more, go to the band’s website turnturnturnmpls.com. For the latest band updates, follow them on social media, @turnturnturnmpls.