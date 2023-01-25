9f5324_27474bb2016242f283bbb19fdc167b0f~mv2.jpg

Turn Turn Turn's “New Rays From An Old Sun” is available to listen to now.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — New local music dropped today. Minneapolis/Eau Claire-based Americana trio, Turn Turn Turn released their second studio album today, Friday, Jan. 27, titled, “New Rays From An Old Sun.”

Turn Turn Turn is a trio who bonded over their mutual love of close harmony 60s and 70s country, folk and pop music and formed an original Americana band. To create their distinctive sound, the band “turns” to the distant past of early American recorded music, “turns” again to that renaissance of the 1960s and 1970s, and finally “turns” again to the present looking forward.