Justin Hayward, known as the singer, lead guitarist and composer on the Moody Blues' biggest hits, will perform an intimate concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
For his work in the Moody Blues Hayward was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2018.
Songs he created include "Nights in White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon," "Question," "The Voice," "I Know You’re Out There Somewhere" and "Your Wildest Dreams."
While releasing solo albums and DVDs, Hayward continues to tour the world with the Moody Blues.
For the Pablo Center concert he will be accompanied by special guest Mike Dawes.
Tickets start at $49 plus fees and taxes and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-492-0240.