MEDFORD -- The motorcyclist found deceased Tuesday at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Taylor County has been identified as a Chippewa Falls man.
According to the news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday of a motorcycle accident with an unresponsive male who wasn’t breathing and was lying in the ditch about a quarter mile south of Highway 64 on Highway E in the town of Hammel.
The caller further indicated it appeared the accident occurred sometime during the night.
Deputies along with Medford Fire, Ambulance and Medevac went to the scene, where it was determined that the driver of the motorcycle was deceased. He has been identified as Brian Rygiel, age 49.
Preliminary investigation indicates the accident occurred sometime shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Rygiel was southbound on E and failed to negotiate a curve and drove into the ditch, striking a tree.
Rygiel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and alcohol is also believed to be a contributing factor.