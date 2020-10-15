NEW YORK — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” the ebullient jukebox musical derived from the feverish celluloid imagination of Baz Luhrmann, featured prominently in this year’s Tony nominations, reflective of the truncated 2020 season, as did “Slave Play,” the incendiary drama about race and sexual relationships penned by the fast-rising scribe Jeremy O. Harris.
In the category of best new musical, “Moulin Rouge!” was joined by “Jagged Little Pill,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” There was no nomination for the only other eligible musical, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” There were no eligible shows for best revival of a musical, so that category is eliminated.
None of the nominated shows, announced Thursday by actor James Monroe Iglehart, had an original score. However Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins (“Tina”) were nominated for best book of a musical, competing alongside Diablo Cody (“Jagged Little Pill”) and John Logan (“Moulin Rouge!”). In the broad category of “best original score, music or lyrics, written for the theater,” nominees were Christopher Nightingale (“A Christmas Carol”), Paul Englishby (“The Inheritance”), Fitz Patton (“The Rose Tattoo”), Lindsay Jones, (“Slave Play”), Daniel Kluger (“The Sound Inside”).
The category of best plays was more robust, since several major dramas opened before the March shut down, although the Tony Committee determined a Feb. 19 cut-off date for nominations. “Slave Play” will compete against “The Inheritance,” the epic play about the legacy of gay Americans by Matthew Lopez, as well as Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside,” “Sea Wall / A Life,” by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne and Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.”
Best revival of a play nominations went to “Betrayal,” a British import, along with “A Soldier’s Play” and “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”
Nominations for performers in musicals were shorter lists than usual. Remarkably, Aaron Tviet, the star of “”Moulin Rouge!,” had the only nomination for best actor in a leading role in a musical. Among actresses, the favorite Adrienne Warren (”Tina Turner”) will compete against Karen Olivo (“Moulin Rouge!”) and Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Pill”).
Many actors were nominated, including Steppenwolf ensemble member Ian Barford (“Linda Vista”), Blair Underwood (“Betrayal”), Andrew Burnap (“The Inheritance”), Tom Hiddleston (“Betrayal”), Charlie Cox (“Betrayal”), and the entire cast of the twined monologues “Sea Wall / A Life,” made up of Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge.
Nominations for best actress in a play were the dominant Mary-Louise Parker (“The Sound Inside”), Audra McDonald (“Frankie and Johnny”), Laura Linney (“My Name is Lucy Barton”), Joaquina Kulakango (“Slave Play”).
Nominated directors for the small slate of musicals included Alex Timbers (“Moulin Rouge!”), Phyllida Lloyd (“Tina”) and Diane Paulus (“Jagged Little Pill”). A heftier slate of helmers nominated for their work in plays included Robert O’Hara (“Slave Play”), Stephen Daldry (“The Inheritance”), David Cromer (“The Sound Inside”), Jamie Lloyd (“Betrayal”), and Kenny Leon (“A Soldier’s Play”).
This year’s Tony Awards drew from 18 eligible shows. Neither the platform nor the date for the 2020 Tony Awards, traditionally held in June, has been announced, although the Broadway League has said it expects the ceremony to take place in December. Broadway presently is closed through at least the end of May and most shows are expected to return in September.
“Theater will always survive. Theater is constant,” Iglehart said prior to presenting the nominations.
Here are the nominations:
Best Musical
“Moulin Rouge!”
“Jagged Little Pill.”
“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”
Best Play
“Grand Horizons.”
“The Inheritance.”
“Sea Wall / A Life.”
“Slave Play.”
“The Sound Inside.”
Best Revival of a Play
“Betrayal.”
“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”
“A Soldier’s Play.”
Best Lead Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo in “Moulin Rouge!”
Elizabeth Stanley in “Jagged Little Pill.”
Adrienne Warren in “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”
Best Lead Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit in “Moulin Rouge!”
Best Lead Actor in a Play
Ian Barford in “Linda Vista.”
Andrew Burnap in “The Inheritance.”
Jake Gyllenhaal in “Sea Wall / A Life.”
Tom Hiddleston in “Betrayal.”
Tom Sturridge in “Sea Wall / A Life.”
Blair Underwood in “A Soldier’s Play.”
Best Lead Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango in “Slave Play.”
Laura Linney in “My Name is Lucy Barton.”
Audra McDonald in “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”
Mary-Louise Parker in “The Sound Inside.”