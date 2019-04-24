The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will present "Mr. Popper’s Penguins" Friday through Sunday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The production, based on the book by Richard and Florence Atwater, has been adapted by Jody Davidson, with music by Brett Schrier.
The tale is designed to touch the heart and elicit laughter.
In the story, Mr. Popper, a simple painter, struggles to support himself and his family. The addition of 12 penguins makes it impossible to make ends meet until Mr. Popper gets the idea to turning the group into a traveling vaudeville act.
For tickets call 715-839-8877 or go to ecct.org.