EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Museum will host the three-event Farm Life Harvest Series fundraiser beginning this week at the museum in Carson Park.
The following programs will be presented:
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: Sustainability with mini-programs on organic farming (Sunbow Farms), saving the watershed (Wisconsin Farmers Union) and local cooperatives (Just Local Foods).
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Traditions featuring sixth-generation owners of Connell’s Apple Orchard; Bryce Luchterhand, who owns a 100-year family farm; Hmong farming traditions; and wild ricing.
• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 17: “Next Generation,” an evening with youth and those who prepare future farmers. Presentations by Bloomer FFA and Chippewa County 4-H clubs; Wisconsin Farmers Union discussing the past and future of the region’s hidden gems — like Kamp Kenwood.
The Farm Life Harvest Series, which is in conjunction with the museum’s “Farm Life” exhibit, features activities and games, exhibit visits, light appetizers, cash bar and online auction to raise funds for museum programs and local farmers.
The exhibit, museum director Carrie Ronnander says in a news release, “is at the heart of our mission to preserve and share the stories of the region.”
Guests will rotate through activities in small groups to limit the number of people in gathering spots. Masks are required. Public spaces will be sanitized on a regular basis. Museum development Rachel Meyer says in the news release, “Everybody will get a chance to talk with farmers, learn and explore, and have fun in a truly unique environment — a museum with an indoor barn and henhouse.”
There also is a virtual only option with exclusive access to website content: virtual scavenger hunt, prerecorded speaker videos, cheesy trivia, and first look at soon-to-be-released 360 tour of the “Farm Life” exhibit. $5 voucher to Just Local Foods.
Guests may choose to attend one, two or all three Farm Life Harvest events. Tickets are per person: $45 one night, $80 two nights, $100 three nights, $50 all virtual; $5 from every ticket will be donated to the Wisconsin Farmers Union to support educational opportunities for beginning farmers.
Members-only special add-on: Solve the Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery Escape Room before it is released to the general public — two to eight players, $150 for group. The Sunnyview Schoolhouse Mystery takes places during Farm Life Harvest nights.
Reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/y3ojzjc9 or by contacting Rachel Meyer at 715-834-7871 or r.meyer@cvmuseum.com.
More details can be found at the museum’s Farm Life Harvest webpage: tinyurl.com/y3palm2l.
The Farm Life Harvest series is supported by Wisconsin Farmers Union, Trust Point, Xcel Energy, People’s Bank Midwest, Royal Credit Union, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, William’s Diamond Center, Banbury Place and the Adamski Krische Family.