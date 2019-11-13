The opening celebration of the exhibit "The Power of Children: Making a Difference" will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive.
"The Power of Children: Making a Difference" shares the stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White — three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This exhibit encourages children and families to explore issues of isolation, fear, and prejudice throughout 20th-century history and today.
The exhibit includes audio-visual presentations, original artifacts and hands-on interactives.
The following presentations will be offered during the celebration:
• 1 p.m.: "Power of Children Sing-A-Long" with guest musician Doug Wozniak.
• 2 p.m.: "Sharing Stories of Acres for Joy" with guest speakers Sofia Adkins, Aryanna Sabourin, Grace Martin and Ava Allemann.
• 3 p.m.: Chippewa Valley Children’s Chorus led by assistant director Sydney Rabata.
• Eau Claire Music School's Girls Rock Band with director Nick Poss.
The material in "The Power of Children: Making a Difference" is serious in nature and recommended for children ages 8 and older and their families, and for school groups.
The museum is open 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Regular admission costs $7 for adults, $4 for students and youth, and free for 4 and younger.
For more information call 715-834-7871 or cvmuseum.com.