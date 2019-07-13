The Waldemar Ager Association invites the public to tour the Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St.
On the following Wednesdays free tours will be offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with special music programs at 6:30 p.m.:
• July 17 -- Holzman Nyckelharpa Duo.
• Aug/ 21 -- Perdendosi Quartet plays Glazunov.
• Sept. 18 -- Rob Kuchta plays Ole Bull.
• Oct. 16 -- Bruce Sorenson, Robin Fossum, Mari Carlson.
The performances will be on the lawn, and attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The events will be moved indoors if the weather is inclement.
Admission to the performances costs $5; students are admitted free of charge.
The Ager House is regularly open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays and will resume the regular Wednesday schedule of 4 to 7 p.m. in November.
For more information go to agerhouse.org.