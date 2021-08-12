Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — “Friends! The Musical Parody” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The musical ovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends” — Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey — as the 20-somethings navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday.
For tickets and more information, go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).
