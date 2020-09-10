Local musicians are invited apply for a spot in the Sawdust City Sounds lineup.
Sawdust City Sounds is an online platform hosted by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library that showcases and shares current local music. The goal of the music project is to help new audiences discover the wealth of today’s local music and inspire the creativity of tomorrow.
Those interested can tell curators about their act and submit a sample of their work to be considered. Thanks to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Endowment Fund, a $50 to $200 honorarium will be offered for each album that is selected. While artists will give the library permission to share their music on the Sawdust City Sounds platform for at least one year, the artists will retain all rights to their work. Submissions are open through Oct 31.
To ensure that Sawdust City Sounds hosts a wide variety of music representing the Eau Claire’s current music scene, a few requirements have been established:
• The collection will be limited to albums produced since Jan. 1, 2015.
• Albums must have at least two tracks or a minimum of 10 minutes to be considered.
• A maximum of one album will be accepted per musical act each selection period.
• If a musician is in more than one musical act, each musical act can submit to be part of the collection.
• The collection will include music from musicians currently performing and/or based in the Eau Claire area.
• The minimum audio quality accepted will be 256kbps.
• The collection will include song covers only if the original song is available in the public domain, or under a creative commons license, or if the musician has obtained the legal right, in writing, to reproduce and perform the cover.
To be considered, artists should go to sawdustcitysounds.org/submit, complete the short form and upload a sample of your work. Then the team of jurors from diverse music backgrounds will review all of the submissions and curate a collection of up to 25 albums.
Notification of acceptance or non-acceptance will be emailed to artists by Dec. 1. Artists whose albums are accepted will then need to upload their complete album and complete the necessary paperwork by Dec. 15.
For more information call 715-839-5004 or email sawdust@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.