Here are some of the acclaimed performers on the 2020 schedule at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls:
Musician Corey Harris, Saturday, Jan. 25.
Harris has received one of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowships, commonly known as a “Genius Grant.” He performs a mix of New Orleans, Caribbean, African, blues, gospel and folk music.
“He is a gentleman who has a whole huge lifetime of experience,” said Heyde Center executive director Deb Johnson.
Gina Chavez, multi-ethnic Latina singer-songwriter, Thursday, Jan. 30.
Among Chavez’s credits is a successful National Public Radio Tiny Desk Concert, Johnson said, and she has been garnering more national attention of late.
Hoop dancers the Sampson Brothers Saturday, Feb. 8.
The siblings, who have a TED Talk and have been featured on Twin Cities television recently, inject hip-hop into traditional Native American hoop dancing. They use their art form as a way to promote cultural pride.
Johnson described their performance as a “mixture of tradition together with modern music all from a Native American viewpoint.”
It so happens their father, the late Will Sampson, was an actor best known for his performance as Chief Bromden in the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Musician Dom Flemons, Friday, March 6.
A Grammy Award winner and two time Emmy Award nominee, Flemons will perform his show titled “Black Cowboys,” which, according to his website, sheds light on the music, culture and complex history of the golden era of the Wild West.
Other attractions in the season include a dueling pianos show, two locally produced musicals, a drama, and a sit-down dinner murder mystery.
Live band karaoke will be part of the year’s festivities.
“Being your own rock star and having a live band behind you might be a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “What the heck, bring your friends out. It’s about entertainment, it’s about learning, it’s about growing, it’s about experiencing new types of arts.”
For more information about the Heyde Center, go to cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.