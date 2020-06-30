Naalia and Jerrika Mighelle kick off Pablo Streams series at 6:30 p.m Thursday.
To register for the weekly concerts go to tinyurl.com/y84oucqo or visit Pablo Center at the Confluence's website, pablocenter.org, and follow the registration button. Then:
• Fill out the registration form for the event on the page.
• Once you registered, you will receive an email with event information and a link to join the live stream.
• The livestream will be accessible on any browser using the Perigon link provided in the email.
Naalia is a Black-Latina-R&B artist from Eau Claire. She was introduced to the Eau Claire music scene in March 2019 with her song "Minor Harmonies" performed live for Converge Radio and NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. She has since released a self-titled EP and continues to perform and write music with her brother/producer and her band.
Jerrika Mighelle, formerly of sister folk trio QuinnElizabeth, released her first solo album, “Like the Sea,” in January 2017. Her songs have been featured on radio stations across, the region including Eau Claire’s Converge Radio (99.9 FM), and Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Simply Folk.” She is currently working on her second studio album, recording with Evan Middlesworth at Pine Hollow Studios. Also, she can be heard at 5 p.m. Thursdays on Converge Radio as she hosts her own women-centric radio show called “Tunes From the Womb.”
For more information about the Pablo Streams series, go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).