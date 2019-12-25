Clear Water Comedy will present stand-up Michael Palascak from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Palascak performed Clear Water Comedy's first show in 2019.
Most recently, Palascak was named the 2018 Stand-up of the Year by the Late Nite Last Week podcast for his performance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." He’s also done stand-up on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Conan," "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," David Letterman, Comedy Central's "Half Hour" and was a top five finalist on "Last Comic Standing."
Last summer he performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, where he taped a set for Kevin Hart’s LOL network. Norm Macdonald said Michael reminds him "of a guy that's just as funny offstage as on, which is like magic.”
Palascak’s short film "You’re Alive" was accepted into numerous festivals, including the Hollywood Comedy Shorts Festival, and was the winner of the Audience Award at the Chicago Comedy Film Festival.
For tickets, which cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door, call 715-832-8844 or go to tinyurl.com/qqh2v6a.