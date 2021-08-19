EAU CLAIRE — In 2014, around the time Nickolas Butler and his family finished their new house south of Eau Claire, he talked to a family friend who was building a multimillion-dollar home.
“He told us that he and the other guys on his crew had slipped behind on their timeline, and the homeowner got everybody together and said she would offer them a five-figure bonus if they could finish the house in the next three weeks,” Butler said during a conversation at a local coffee shop. “And he said, ‘Nick, if we had all the meth in the world, we couldn’t have finished the house in three weeks.’”
Butler’s first thought: “‘What a great idea for a book.’”
He then pondered questions raised by the creatively promising scenario. “What kind of homeowner is this? Where did their money come from? What’s the hurry? Why this deadline?” he recalled, “and what if, rather than turning that offer down, the crew of guys accepted it? And what if they slipped behind on that deadline and had to resort to drugs to stay up all night?”
“Godspeed,” Butler’s fifth fiction book, has earned praise from prominent authors such as Ace Atkins, Larry Watson and Steph Cha for its heartbeat-quickening plot and the depth and richness of its prose.
Carefully plotted
Unlike the novel’s pace, Butler took his time before bringing the story to life on the page.
“It kind of was just an idea for a long time because I couldn’t really see it taking place in Wisconsin for some reason,” he said.
“It just didn’t quite feel right to me,” he continued. “So then we took a family trip out to Yellowstone and came down through Jackson (Wyoming), and I was like, this is the place. And then we did some camping in Bridger Teton (National Forest) southeast of Jackson. We were camping right outside of hot springs, so I would sit in the hot springs every day, and look out at the landscape and think, well, what if this was privately owned? And that’s when I understood where it needed to be set and what the plot would look like.”
In the book, the three partners of True Triangle Construction are approached to finish a project for a mysterious, wealthy homeowner. The stunning home, unlike anything Cole, Bart and Teddy have done before, could put their business and their income bracket on a significantly higher plane.
But there’s a catch: Gretchen, a mega-successful corporate lawyer from San Francisco, needs the home built on a brutal timeline, although she’s offering an eye-popping bonus for their trouble. The novel chronicles that literal trouble appearing in predictable and unexpected forms, as the characters’ attributes and Achilles heels are exposed.
The deliberate thought process preceding a book has long been an asset for Butler.
“In my career I’ve been very fortunate not to really have many false starts,” he said. “I think part of that is because I allow myself quite a lot of time to think about an idea before I really move into it. So with ‘Godspeed,’ I’d been thinking about the idea in some form or another for five years until I figured out exactly how to build it up. I was just thinking about it for a long time and not forcing the issue.”
The approach, it would seem, benefits plot, character and themes. In terms of what “Godspeed” is about, Butler said: “I think there’s two ways to look at it. The one is that, on the surface level, it’s just about three guys trying to meet an impossible deadline and this other character, Gretchen, who’s on her own sort of mysterious deadline. And then the other things the book is about are greed, the American dream, wealth disparity.”
Living nightmare
In spending time out West, Butler also gained a troubling perspective on the booming housing market, which is reflected in the novel.
“Part of spending even a little time in Jackson was looking at real estate prices out there and thinking, well, how does anybody live here?” he said. “How does somebody who’s not a multi-multimillionaire live here? And what is it like for those folks? And that’s a story that’s happening everywhere in America. It’s not just a Jackson, Wyoming, thing. You can go through the exclusive communities like Santa Fe, and Aspen and Vail, but it’s happening in Eau Claire, it’s happening everywhere.”
Cole, Bart and Teddy are the fictional counterparts to those in real life struggling to find affordable housing.
“These three guys are much closer to being broke than they are to somehow fulfilling the American dream,” Butler said. “And meanwhile, there’s this lady that they’re building this architectural jewel for and she’s got gobs of money, more money that she can ever spend. More than anything, I just don’t know what’s happening.”
Good friends
As with Butler’s previous books such as “Shotgun Lovesongs” and “The Hearts of Men,” “Godspeed” creates a complex portrait of the relationships between the main characters.
“It’s not something that I think about every time I write a book, like ‘Oh, I’m going to write about male friendship again,’” he said. “But I think it’s something I’m interested in because so many human relationships are defined by money or sex or some sort of legal obligation or business, whatever it is. And I just love friendships because, to me, it seems like people are choosing to form this relationship just because of fun. They have fun with somebody else. Which is interesting to me.”
Peter Geye, author of “Northernmost” and other lauded novels such as the award winning novels “Safe From the Sea,” “The Lighthouse Road” and “Wintering,” praised the characters who populate Butler’s work.
“For me, the distinguishing feature of his work is that he’s so empathetic toward his characters,” Geye said in a phone conversation. “And whether you’re writing about a grandfather and his grandson like he did in ‘Little Faith’ or about a couple of guys who have drug problems and family problems and are under the metaphorical gun, if your characters are viewed with a compassionate eye and if the reader is made to care for them, what difference does it make what’s driving the plot? And I think for me, as plot driven as ‘Godspeed’ is, it’s still characters that define the story.
“I think that’s probably the main reason that it maintains so much of that literary quality that he’s by now become so famous for,” Geye added.
Keeping the pace
To affect the tone of a thriller, Butler adjusted his usual writing pace.
“I put myself on kind of the same deadline as the guys in the book, so I wrote the book much faster than normal, like in about a five-month period,” he said.
During that time, in 2019, Butler spent a great deal of time on the road promoting “Little Faith,” which came out that year.
“I think I visited like 50 bookstores and libraries, so I was always traveling, always busy, I wasn’t getting enough sleep, all these things,” he said. “But I was always working on the book. And I think that gave the book a kind of anxious, dirty feeling.”
While it paid off, the process proved formidable.
“The experience wasn’t super pleasurable, to be on a super-tight deadline like that and to feel like if I didn’t hit the deadline I’ve somehow failed myself,” he said. “But it was fun, at times. I did want to have that feeling of anxiousness. Because I think that’s propulsive too.”
Benjamin Percy, author of nine books — mostly recently “The Ninth Metal” — as well as the writer of Wolverine and X-Force for Marvel Comics, cited Butler’s combination of literary flair and accelerated pace in “Godspeed.”
“Nick Butler has always written with lyrical beauty,” Percy wrote in emailed comments. “He’s always had an uncanny ability to explore the inner lives of his characters. And while those skills are certainly on display in ‘Godspeed,’ he’s taken his writing to the next level by matching his literary sensibility with the conceit of a thriller. As the pages in the novel turn, the clock might as well by ticking its way down to detonation. Every character has their secrets and their struggles, and just about every thing that could go wrong does. It’s breathlessly paced, and the stakes are as sky high as the mountain-side home that is the setting of the story.”
Other projects
Butler’s nonfiction talents can be found in the Leader-Telegram, where he is in a three-person rotation for the Sawdust Stories column Fridays on the newspaper’s front page. Fellow award-winning writers B.J. Hollars and Patti See are the other two columnists. Butler enjoys the challenges of that work, which differ from fiction for him.
“Writing the Sawdust Stories for the paper has been kind of a delight for me,” he said, noting the differing deadlines of his books and his columns. The required writing styles also contrast.
“It’s caused me to work on a different part of my craft, to try to use less words to fit it into a small space, to think about who the audience for that particular article is,” he said. “I don’t think about my audience when I write books. I just do what I want to do. Thinking about the paper, I want it to do as well as I can. I want people to be excited about opening up the paper on a Friday morning.”
Butler also wrote the liner notes for “Namesake,” the new album by Them Coulee Boys, an Eau Claire-based folk-punk-bluegrass-rock band. He wrote as well the notes for “Die Happy,” their previous record.
Soren Staff, singer-guitarist-songwriter for the band, called Butler “a really good friend” and explained how that collaboration came to be.
“With other records, I sent them to Nick,” Staff said in a phone conversation. “I said, ‘Hey, I love your work. I’ve stolen stuff of yours and put it in my songs.’ We met him at a book signing and asked if he could do the ones for ‘Die Happy.’ This time he asked us, so it’s come full circle.”
“What an honor for me,” Butler said. “What a fun thing to do. First off, I love those guys. They’re just really positive, extremely talented musicians. I love the fact that they’re from the Chippewa Valley; I feel like they’re headed toward greatness.”
In addition to those fun projects, Butler said, he’s working on a sixth book. As with the previous five, it stands to reason, the work will be ready when it’s the right time.