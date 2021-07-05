CHIPPEWA FALLS — The hits will keep rolling this week from the main stage at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
That’s true for the country and rock headliners during the event’s Wednesday through Sunday run at the fairgrounds, 225 Edward St.
Country fans can see established star Trace Adkins on Wednesday, and up and coming group LANCO, who have hit singles and awards to their credit.
Rock ‘n’ roll devotees can check out Hairball, a band that has won rave reviews for high-octane versions of arena rock standards along with a pyrotechnically fueled show. The Saturday headliners will be Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult, two longtime hit-making classic rock bands.
The Sunday headliners, Kids From Wisconsin, bring musical diversity to the lineup, performing Broadway tunes, pop hits and other genres in their professionally choreographed production.
Here are brief bios of the headliners. Unless otherwise noted, information is from the artists’ publicity materials.
For tickets and more information about the fair, including other performances during the event running from Wednesday through Sunday, call 715-723-2861 or go to nwsfa.com.
Trace Adkins
8 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets: $150 for VIP Experience, including front of stage seating, fair admission, catered meal, beer, wine, soda, private restroom with A/C; $20 to $50 for premium, reserved and grandstand seating. Concert tickets do not include fair admission.
• Eleven million albums sold.
• Hit singles such as “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Every Light in the House,” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” “There’s a Girl in Texas,” “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” “The Rest of Mine” and “I’m Tryin’.”
• Three Grammy Award nominations.
• Three Academy of Country Music Awards, two nominations; a CMT Award, seven nominations; and eight Country Music Association Award nominations.
• Nearly 200 million plays on YouTube.
• One million followers on Spotify and over 1 billion spins on Pandora (10 million spins per month).
Comment from bio: “That is still my favorite thing to do in this business. Go into the studio with just some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help take it and turn it into something magical. It liberates me. I just dig it!”
Hairball
8 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets: $150 for VIP Experience; $25 to $30 for premium, reserved and grandstand seating. Concert tickets do not include fair admission.
• Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a two-hour-plus homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, including Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith. Members of the band include Freaky on the electric bass, Billy on drums and Happy on lead guitar.
Quote: “There’s so much fireworks and video and lighting and surprises that it’s sort of where the Blue Man Group and Van Halen get into a car wreck and start a barbecue” — Happy, for a 2019 article in the Leader-Telegram.
LANCO
8 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: $150 for VIP Experience; $10 to $40 for premium, reserved and grandstand seating. Concert tickets do not include fair admission.
• The country-rock group’s No. 1-selling debut and coming-of-age album, “Hallelujah Nights,” made LANCO the first country group to debut on the Billboard country albums charts at No. 1 in 10 years.
• Singles include “Old Camaro,” “What I See,” “Greatest Love Story” and “Born to Love You.”
• Won ACM New Group of the Year honors in 2019 and multiple nominations from from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeart awards.
• Band leader Brandon Lancaster became the first member of a group to ever win the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Songwriter/Artist of the Year award.
Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult
7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $150 for VIP Experience; $20 to $50 for premium, reserved and grandstand seating. Concert tickets do not include fair admission.
Grand Funk:
• Has been touring for more than 50 years.
• Lineup includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multimillion-selling hit “We’re an American Band”); bassist Mel Schacher, “The God of Thunder”; singer Max Carl, who once played in .38 Special, writing and singing that band’s hit “Second Chance”; lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, best known for 12 years with Kiss and and credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier; and keyboardist Tim Cashion, who has performed with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and Robert Palmer.
• Their 19 charted singles include “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”
• Has sold out tours in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America.
• A 1971 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles.
• Earned 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.
Blue Oyster Cult:
• Often cited as a major influence by hard rock acts such as Metallica.
• Listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.
• Released self-titled debut album in 1972.
• Hits include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s “Agents of Fortune”; “Godzilla” from 1977’s “Spectres” album; and “Burnin’ for You” from 1981’s “Fire of Unknown Origin.”
• Other notable BÖC songs include “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll,” “Then Came the Last Days of May,” “I Love the Night,” “In Thee,” “Veteran of the Psychic Wars,” “Dominance and Submission,” “Astronomy,” “Black Blade” and “Shooting Shark.”
Kids From Wisconsin
1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $10 for premium and reserved seating, free for grandstand. Cost does not include fair admission. Price increases $5 day of show.
Show features 15- to 20-year-old singer-dancers and instrumentalists touring throughout Wisconsin. This year’s production, “Live! In Living Color,” highlights the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists who helped define their legacies.
For more information, see the article about Kids From Wisconsin in last Friday’s Leader-Telegram: tinyurl.com/uenrdpzy.