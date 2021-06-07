EAU CLAIRE — Author Amanda Skenandore will present a virtual craft talk titled “Writing the Past” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
To register for the programs, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now” for the events you’d like to attend.
Whether you’re writing a detailed account of the Battle of the Bulge or blending history and magic in a fanciful retelling of 17th-century Salem, there are common elements that make stories from the past resonate with modern readers.
Skenandore will lead a discussion of these key elements as well as common pitfalls that plague historical fiction authors. Program participants will consider the responsibility an author has to the historical record and to the reader. They also will explore research techniques and ways to blend historical details into your writing. The program will end with an exercise to help writers more fully recreate the past on the page and craft a story that’s truly unforgettable.
Skenandore is the author of two historical novels: "The Undertaker’s Assistant" and "Between Earth & Sky," winner of the 2019 American Library Association’s Reading List Award for Best Historical Fiction. Her third novel, "The Second Life of Mirielle West," comes out in August.