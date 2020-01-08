Singer-violinist Gaelynn Lea, who won National Public Radio Music’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, will perform original songs and traditional fiddle tunes Monday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, which cost $15; go to tinyurl.com/yj55kgvd or tinyurl.com/yfmwdgqh.
Lea has appeared in 43 states and eight countries. She’s graced the stage of renowned venues like Music City Roots in Nashville, Tenn.; The Kennedy Center in Washington; and House of Blues in Chicago. Although she most often headlines her own shows, Lea has also opened for several well-known bands such as Wilco, The Decemberists and the industrial rock supergroup Pigface.
Lea performs from her electric wheelchair. She began playing violin 25 years ago after a creative music teacher helped her to adapt a playing style that suits her frame. Lea holds her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies with her Memory Man pedal to create what has been described as a “symphonic cacophony that is both glorious in its reach and profoundly introspective.”
Her original songs explore the contrasting nature of existence: dark and light, birth and death, anger and forgiveness, sorrow and joy.
In addition to performing and recording, Lea does speaking engagements about disability rights, finding inner freedom and accessibility in the arts.